Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 761,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

