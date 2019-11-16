California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,714 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

