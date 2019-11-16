California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $96.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVT. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

