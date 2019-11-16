California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,450 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 22.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Integer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 12,967.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 695,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. Integer’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.