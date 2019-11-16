Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLXT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calyxt by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

