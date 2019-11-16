Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 88,500 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 48.1% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Senseonics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

