Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Canada Goose’s ranking:

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.58.

TSE GOOS traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$47.12. 571,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,783. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$42.38 and a 12 month high of C$94.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.21.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.25, for a total transaction of C$138,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,469.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.