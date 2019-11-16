Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $14.66. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 79,404 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $871.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

