Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 16.7% Higher

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, 105,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 40,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

