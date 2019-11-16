Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.62).

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 42.34% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

APTX stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

