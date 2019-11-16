Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Viewray’s FY2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Get Viewray alerts:

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Viewray has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viewray will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 43.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 61.8% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.