Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.50

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.46, with a volume of 155933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.06.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$600,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

