CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 83.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMO shares. TheStreet downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $7.70 on Friday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $718.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.