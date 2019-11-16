Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbonite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 1,161,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,976. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 96.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Carbonite by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carbonite by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 582,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

