CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Trading Down 6.2%

CareView Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CRVW) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 36,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 115,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

