CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $98.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

