CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Chris Spurio Sells 55,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Chris Spurio sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,464,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Spurio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Chris Spurio sold 6,890 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $183,411.80.

On Thursday, November 7th, Chris Spurio sold 9,785 shares of CBIZ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $261,748.75.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

