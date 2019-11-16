Ccore (CCO) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $14,083.00 and $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00236091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.01446578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00142532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

