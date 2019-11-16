Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 656,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,174,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

FUN stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

