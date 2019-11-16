Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.63.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 21.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

