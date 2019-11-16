CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CEMIG in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

