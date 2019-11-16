Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerstate Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of CSFL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 370.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,158 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 761.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

