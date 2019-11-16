Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

CWR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.81). 270,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.96 million and a PE ratio of -63.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.21. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total value of £529,230.44 ($691,533.31).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.