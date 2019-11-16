CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.53.

TSE CEU traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.92. The company had a trading volume of 405,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$3.67. The company has a market cap of $478.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

