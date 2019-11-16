Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 493 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $181.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.52 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

