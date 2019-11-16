Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

NYSE:FDX opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.