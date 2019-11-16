Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 615 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 3.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BP by 64.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of BP by 28.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on BP from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.43.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

