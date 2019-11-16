Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $222.20.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

