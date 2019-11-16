Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

EMR opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

