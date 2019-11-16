Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,201 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.