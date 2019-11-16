Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 45,937 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantica Yield worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 25.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 704,789 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.