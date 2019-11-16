Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 100,375 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,375 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 751,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

