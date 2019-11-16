Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,759.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.