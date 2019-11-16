Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.39 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,087 shares of company stock worth $7,817,006. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

