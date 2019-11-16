Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.59.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

