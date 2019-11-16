Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,352 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,371 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,235 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.