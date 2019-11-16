Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CTHR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.56. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of -0.75.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.