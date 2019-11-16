Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 21,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

SCHW stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,025,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,634. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.