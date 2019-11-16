Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.12. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 85.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

