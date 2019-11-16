Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $244,867,000 after buying an additional 446,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after buying an additional 761,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE FCX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.