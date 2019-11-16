Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

