Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,627,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,984,000 after acquiring an additional 928,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,198 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $680,426,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $57.48 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.