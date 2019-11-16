ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 326.3% in the second quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 151,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 823,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 488,063 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 128,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,183. The company has a market cap of $534.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

