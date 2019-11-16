Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Trading Down 19.3%

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) shares traded down 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), 11,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

