Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.70. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 57,706,531 shares.

Specifically, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 370,681 shares of company stock worth $323,184 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,466,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 106,050 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

