China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Short Interest Up 13.6% in October

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs alerts:

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.