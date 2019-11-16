Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

