Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried Purchases 10,000 Shares

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Chromadex Corp has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

