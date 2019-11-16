Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,492. Chubb has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,060 shares of company stock worth $3,381,002. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $784,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $464,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,524,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

