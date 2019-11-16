CIBC Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$30.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$100.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.40.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,406. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$20.08 and a 1-year high of C$70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 8.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Ru Wadasinghe sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$1,176,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,176,023.52.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

